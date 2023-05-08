50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Baseball holds Senior Day before final game against Lamar

By Justin Margolius
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys baseball team hosted their annual Senior Day on Sunday afternoon as 15 players were recognized with family and friends.

Recognized Seniors:

  • #17 - Sean-Michael Brady, Pitcher
  • #21 - JT Peloquin, Pitcher
  • #41 - Derrick Cherry, Pitcher
  • #11 - Taylor Darden, Third Base
  • #14 - Brett Payne, Pitcher
  • #12 - Schuyler Thibodaux, Catcher
  • #9 - Kade Hunter, Catcher
  • #13 - Christian Vega, Pitcher
  • #34 - Burrell Jones, Pitcher
  • #6 - Tre Obergon III, First Base
  • #4 - Brad Burckell, Second Base
  • #10 - Josh Leslie, Shortstop
  • #25 - Ty Abraham, Pitcher
  • #40 - Grant Rogers, Pitcher
  • #1 - Payton Harden, Center Field

All of the seniors were presented with a custom bat by the head coach of the Cowboys Justin Hill to represent each player’s hard work in the program.

After the ceremony concluded, McNeese took on Lamar as they were looking to complete a series sweep over the Cardinals. The game was back and forth throughout, but the Cardinals timely batting late in the game helped them edge out the Cowboys 10-9.

Lamar started off the game very fast as they got a huge home run from Ethan Ruiz in the top of the first to put the Cardinals up 3-0 early.

The Cowboys would respond though in the third as Taylor Darden answered with a two-run home run to cut Lamar’s lead down to a single run and that would be the theme of the game.

The Cowboys went into the bottom of the eighth down 6-5, but with one swing of the bat, Tre Obergon III gave the lead right back to McNeese as he drove in two runs to make it 7-6.

Lamar didn’t falter though, and put up a huge four-run top of the ninth, three of those runs coming off of yet another home run by Ruiz.

The Cowboys would draw close in the final frame of the game as they punched in two more runs, but they couldn’t match the Cardinals blow for blow in the final inning of the game.

McNeese will be back on the diamond Tuesday when they take a road trip for a non-conference game against Nicholls.

