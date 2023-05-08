Lake Charles man accused of stabbing family member in chest during argument

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is jailed after allegedly stabbing a family member in the chest and cutting another during an argument, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the incident at a local home around 6 p.m. Sunday. Dyllan M. Villa, 22, had grabbed a small knife during an argument with a family member, stabbing one victim and cutting another, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

Dyllan M. Villa, 22, of Lake Charles (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

The victims had minor injuries, and both refused medical treatment, Vincent said.

Villa was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated battery. His bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.