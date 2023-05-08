50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles man accused of stabbing family member in chest during argument

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is jailed after allegedly stabbing a family member in the chest and cutting another during an argument, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the incident at a local home around 6 p.m. Sunday. Dyllan M. Villa, 22, had grabbed a small knife during an argument with a family member, stabbing one victim and cutting another, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

Dyllan M. Villa, 22, of Lake Charles
Dyllan M. Villa, 22, of Lake Charles(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

The victims had minor injuries, and both refused medical treatment, Vincent said.

Villa was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated battery. His bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
Testimony continues in the Lori Daybell Vallow murder trial.
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana

Latest News

Grand Lake High School Hornets.
Cameron School Board expected to vote on 4-day weeks for Grand Lake tonight
Cameron School Board expected to vote on 4-day weeks for Grand Lake tonight
Cameron School Board expected to hold vote on 4-day weeks for Grand Lake tonight
32-year-old woman dead after head-on wreck in Sabine Parish
Bess the book bus rolls into SWLA giving free books to kids
Bess the Book Bus rolls back into SWLA giving free books to kids