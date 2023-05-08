50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

KPLC pushing for answers in pedestrian death on Big Lake Road

By Andrea Robinson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC 7 News is still pushing for more details on the pedestrian accident that killed a 27-year-old.

Kaleigh Fontenot was walking south on Big Lake Road, just past Miller Lane, around 11:15 p.m. on April 14 when she was struck by an SUV also traveling south.

Fontenot died two weeks after the crash on April 29.

Louisiana State Police said a toxicology sample was not taken from the driver and there are no pending charges.

KPLC reached out to state police for the initial report which is typically done within a few days following an incident. They have not yet given us that report.

More information is expected Wednesday.

