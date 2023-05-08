‘It’s kind of scary:’ Many shocked following shooting at Civic Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Shots near the Lake Charles Civic Center left many at the Louisiana Pirate Festival shocked Saturday night.

The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office confirms two arrests made in connection to the shooting.

Three shots - that’s what Emma Haynie said she heard Saturday night, as she was only yards away from the gunfire.

“Me and my mom were sitting in the truck and then I looked to my left and I heard gunshots, and I see the guy take off running,” Haynie said. “Then I see the cop take off and then the car just took off. Mom told me to get down. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know how to react to it.”

Law enforcement responded to the call of shots fired near the festival, leading to the arrest of two teens: 18-year-old Harry Pendleton III, who is the alleged shooter, and 19-year-old Chelsey Ned, who is accused of driving the getaway vehicle.

“It’s sad man. Too many people are running around with guns man, you know? It’s just sad. It really is,” festival attendee Brandon Vincent said.

No injuries were reported, but deputies said Pendleton was firing the gun and hit a vehicle.

Pendleton and Ned attempted to leave, driving through a crowd of people. Pendleton then tried to escape on foot. Deputies said both subjects were quickly arrested.

A night of fun turned into uneasiness for families who said this was too close.

“I think we’re going to leave now,” Vincent said. “I have two little kids, and, hearing about gunshots, I mean, yeah, it’s kind of scary.”

