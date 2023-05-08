I-TEAM: Did an agency leader hire a former exotic dancer from a club he frequented? Report suggests so

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former head of Louisiana’s Board of Private Security Examiners may have hired a female exotic dancer from a club he frequented to serve in one of the agency’s paid positions without documenting her qualifications for the role, documents released by Louisiana Inspector General Stephen Street revealed.

Street’s investigation of the board found Fabian Blache III, the board’s chief administrative officer and executive secretary, hired the woman, Bridgette Hull in 2016 to be a receptionist. Six months later she was hired as Blache III’s administrative assistant, the report says.

Fabian Blache III, former executive director of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners. (WVUE-TV)

Not long after, both Blache III and Hull were placed on administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate conduct were brought to other members of the board, the report says.

Before allowing the two to return to work, the board began prying into the Hull’s work history, at which point her attorney disclosed that she had previously worked as an exotic dancer at one of the clubs Blache III would frequent, according to the report. The board also discovered it had no work history for Hull on record.

Hull was allowed to return the work under the conditions that she “avoid sitting on anyone’s desk” and sits in a chair in an “appropriate manner.” Hull was also directed to avoid engaging “in any behavior that involves the revealing of any tattoos to anyone that are not naturally or normally visible in proper business attire.”.

Despite all of that, the board appointed Hull as executive secretary when Blache III was eventually dismissed for more alleged misconduct, according to the report.

“This decision was made with no review of Hull’s background or qualifications for the position. Further, the decision was made without posting or advertising the position, publishing a job description, or receiving applications or resumes from any qualified candidates,” the report says.

Board members unanimously voted to immediately terminate Hull from her position after she was arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish.

The report also added that Hull was paid $9,573 in overtime to which she was not entitled. Funds were also improperly used to pay a $5,950.67 bonus to Hull, the report states.

Street’s office said there are other matters not covered in the report that remain under investigation.

The allegations revealed to date have been turned over to East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry for review, officials said.

Louisiana’s Board of Private Security Examiners is a government regulatory agency that falls under the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. It is tasked with maintaining oversight over private security officers. Its website says the agency strives to ensure that its officers “adhere to the highest ethical standards” among other goals.

The agency issued a response to Street’s findings which you can read by clicking the link here.

That report also details previously known allegations of misspending by Blache III which are currently being investigated by Louisiana ethics officials.

