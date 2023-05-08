50/50 Thursdays
Former President Donald Trump endorses Jeff Landry in race for governor

Attorney General Jeff Landry spoke at the Baton Rouge Rotary Wednesday (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former President Donald J. Trump has officially endorsed Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in his race to become governor of Louisiana.

The former president made the announcement during a video posted to social media. Click here to see the video.

“I am endorsing your attorney general Jeff Landry for governor. He has been a fantastic attorney general. He wants to stop crime. He loves the people of Louisiana just like I do,” Trump said during the endorsement video.

Jeff Landry’s campaign released the below statement about the new endorsement:

Landry officially kicked off his race for governor back on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

RELATED: AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor

“I’m tired of people leaving our state, and I’m angry that our children’s education is not a priority,” Landry said. “Louisiana was once defined by our great cities. They were the gems of the south, the cornerstone of our state. Sadly today, crime has taken hold.”

Other candidates for governor include former Louisiana Transportation Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson, the only Democrat in the race so far. On the Republican side, the candidates include Landry, Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder, Stephen Waguespack, Louisiana State Senator Sharon Hewitt, and Louisiana State Representative Richard Nelson. Hunter Lundy is the only Independent to join the race.

RELATED: PAR hosts forum for Gubernatorial candidates

The qualifying period for the gubernatorial race is Tuesday, August 8, through Thursday, August 10. Voters will head to the polls for the gubernatorial primary election on Saturday, Oct. 14.

