FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms will remain an issue for several more days
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We will remain in a weather pattern that will bring multiple upper level disturbances across Southwest Louisiana through at least Wednesday. Any time these move overhead there will be an increased chance of rain and storms. Storms could produce heavy rain along with large hail, and even a low chance of tornadoes will be possible.
Upper level high pressure may develop this weekend and limit the coverage of rain.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.