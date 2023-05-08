FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms today, warm and damp weather continues this week.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Unsettled weather continues this week across SWLA, morning lows in the low 70′s and abundant humidity has conditions ripe for more morning showers and even a few storms. We will likely see some scattered showers this morning, but pushing past 10:00 am into the afternoon is when we will see a higher chance for some thunderstorms as another disturbance moves over our saturated atmosphere and we approach our highs for the afternoon in the mid to low 80′s. I would advise keeping an umbrella handy as small showers are likely to pop up all over the region from lunchtime through the afternoon. Keep a close eye on the radar if you have any outdoor plans! Cloud cover will be playing a large roll today and this week for whether temperatures will stay on the cooler side during the day or approach the upper 80′s if more sun gets through.

Afternoon Conditions (KPLC)

Storm activity will be calming down around sundown as skies clear out late in the evening, with clouds returning overnight. Tuesday will see a similar recipe to today, with the potential for some widespread rain overnight into Wednesday. General southern flow continues to push moisture over the gulf coast, and keeps rain chances in our forecast through the week. With the Jetstream settling out of the southwest continuing to push disturbances over the area, morning showers and afternoon storms are likely to stay as no major upsets to our current weather pattern are on deck.

Unsettled weather week (KPLC)

Temperatures throughout the week will likely stay on the warmer side as well, with highs in the mid 80′s and lows in the low 70′s. The major factor on if conditions will feel cooler or hotter on any day will be dictated by cloud cover, with more sun bringing out the humid side and more clouds letting the gentle breeze cool things down.

