Cameron School Board expected to vote on 4-day weeks for Grand Lake tonight

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Cameron, La. (KPLC) - Tonight’s Cameron Parish School Board meeting may be controversial - the board is expected to vote on whether to approve a four-day week for Grand Lake schools.

A survey of parents and teachers shows 66 percent of parents favor a four-day week, while 92 percent of teachers would prefer a four-day week.

The issue is the fifth item on Monday’s agenda. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the board meeting room.

