Bess the Book Bus rolls back into SWLA giving free books to kids

Bess the book bus rolls into SWLA giving free books to kids
By Angelica Butine
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Bess the Book Bus” has rolled into Calcasieu parish once again to deliver free books to children and show them the importance of reading.

The non-profit traveling book provider partnered with CITGO in 2009 to fill the bus with thousands of books and make sure children have the resources to read and expand their knowledge and imagination.

Jennifer Francis is the founder of “Bess the Book Bus and says, “We travel the country, reading aloud to students, spreading the joy of reading as well as book ownership.”

Jessica Saxby is the communications advisor for CITGO and says she loves being there to see the reactions from the children.

“Literacy is the foundation of everything we do in our education and starting at such a young age is so important so they can continue to grow and build on the education,” said Saxby.

Saxby says the children are always so happy to pick out their own book when the bus comes around, “Just to see them excited and get to pick up a real book and bring it home and go read it with their families.”

Bess the Bus is a mobile literacy program based out of Tampa, Florida, and has given away over one million books.

