Vinton Elementary robotics team takes home award

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A Vinton Elementary robotics team made history after taking home the “Innovate Award” last week at the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

The team, named Code-a-Cola Zero, was one of the numerous local teams invited to attend the event, among approximately 800 teams from around the world that participated.

The VEX IQ Challenge Innovate Award recognizes a team’s ability to implement an effective and efficient robot design process, according to VEX Robotics, Inc.

The event, which took place on April 25 through May 4, featured both an elementary and middle school competition. Only 10 “Challenge” awards are given out for each competition.

Well done to all our schools that participated!

