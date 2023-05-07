SWLA Arrest Report - May 6, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from May 6, 2023.
- Rahim Karim Lirani, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.
- Isaiah Cheatham, 21, Beaumont: Out of state detainer; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.
- Mitchell Scott Crador, 42, Lake Charles: Maximum speed limit; operating while intoxicated, third offense.
- Gavin Blake Carlin, 18, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule V; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.
- Stacianique Danielle Handley, 27, Las Vegas: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; resisting arrest and interference with officers; battery of a police officer; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); out of state detainer.
- Kirk Isaac Mcpherson, 43, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, third offense; operating vehicle while license is suspended.
- Daniel Isaac Wilson, 58, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; 2nd.
- Ashley Nicole Spearing, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; direct contempt of court.
- Stephen Truman Paul Batiste, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass.
- Kenneth Wayne Batiste, 41: No motor vehicle insurance; traffic charge; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass.
- Blake Michael Pickle, 28, Welsh: Domestic abuse battery.
- Timothy Dakota Bond, 32, Westlake: Out of state detainer.
- Bobby Dale Duncan, 59, Westlake: Resisting an officer with force or violence; driving on roadway laned for traffic.
- Dustin James Bevil, 33, Sulphur: Partial reimbursements by indigents; telephone communications; improper language; harassment; penalty; direct contempt of court; simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; illegal carrying of weapons; possession, custody or use of any tools customarily used by thieves or burglars; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 1st offense (15 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.
