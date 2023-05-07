SWLA Arrest Report - May 6, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from May 6, 2023.

Rahim Karim Lirani, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Isaiah Cheatham, 21, Beaumont: Out of state detainer; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell Scott Crador, 42, Lake Charles: Maximum speed limit; operating while intoxicated, third offense.

Gavin Blake Carlin, 18, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule V; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Stacianique Danielle Handley, 27, Las Vegas: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; resisting arrest and interference with officers; battery of a police officer; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); out of state detainer.

Kirk Isaac Mcpherson, 43, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, third offense; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Daniel Isaac Wilson, 58, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; 2nd.

Ashley Nicole Spearing, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; direct contempt of court.

Stephen Truman Paul Batiste, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass.

Kenneth Wayne Batiste, 41: No motor vehicle insurance; traffic charge; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass.

Blake Michael Pickle, 28, Welsh: Domestic abuse battery.

Timothy Dakota Bond, 32, Westlake: Out of state detainer.

Bobby Dale Duncan, 59, Westlake: Resisting an officer with force or violence; driving on roadway laned for traffic.