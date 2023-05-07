STEM teams from SWLA battle it out in cardboard canoe competition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With just cardboard and packaging tape, STEM teams from SWLA were given the task of constructing a cardboard canoe.

“We’ve been working on boats in class, so we’ve been doing a scaled-down version of this activity getting ready for this,” F.K. White Middle School STEM teacher, Sandra Hayes said.

It was a friendly competition that gave students an opportunity to work together and get some hands-on learning.

“Students get to learn in alternative environments, learning doesn’t just take place in the school. It takes place everywhere,” Hayes said.

Teams each had their own unique design for the boats.

By cutting and taping pieces of cardboard in different ways, they brought their ideas to life.

Once they were complete, teams headed to the water, rowing as fast as they could from start to finish. Some succeeded while others sank.

“It was really hard especially when we thought we covered all creases and crevices, but it wasn’t working out like we planned it to,” Sam Houston High School student, Andrea Naquin said.

For many teams, the construction of the boat wasn’t easy. It took all hands on deck.

“We taped together, like one person holds the roll of tape, the other person reaches it out, and we worked together on smoothing it out to make sure there’s no gaps and I feel like it’s lot easier working as a team, especially when we’re all going towards the same goal,” Naquin said.

The students were also tested on how long their canoe could float as four different area schools broke down into five teams for the competition.

Pitkin High School placed first in the competition, rowing from start to finish the fastest and floating for the longest.

