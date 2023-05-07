50/50 Thursdays
No. 1 LSU drops first SEC series of season with run-rule loss to Auburn in Game 3

LSU pitcher Christian Little (99)
LSU pitcher Christian Little (99)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team dropped its first SEC series of the season with a run-rule loss to Auburn in game three on Sunday, May 7.

LSU (37-10, 16-7 SEC) fell 12-2 to Auburn (27-18-1, 11-12 SEC) in eight innings.

Gavin Dugas hit a leadoff home run to put LSU up 1-0 but things went downhill quickly after that.

Christian Little (2-2) started on the mound for LSU and had a disastrous outing. He walked the first three batters he faced to load the bases and then a single to right field scored one run. He then walked the next batter, which scored another run.

He was taken out after that. On the stat sheet, he gave up five runs on one hit and walked four with no strikeouts. He took the loss. Little was replaced by Griffin Herring, who also struggled. He allowed one run on one hit and walked two batters. They gave up six runs and got no outs.

In addition to the first SEC loss, it was the first time this season LSU lost back-to-back games.

LSU will return home to host Northwestern St. on Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m.

