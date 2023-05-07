50/50 Thursdays
LaGrange High celebrates with Gator Fest

By Emma Oertling
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a day to celebrate the Gators of LaGrange High School at the annual Gator Fest this past weekend.

Organizers say the event is meant to highlight the remarkable things that have happened during the school year and to discuss plans for the next school year.

Community meetings have been held throughout the year under the direction of principal Corwin Robinson. Gator Fest brought the meetings to a bigger scale, as it was held at the school’s stadium.

“Ever since I got here in September, I had a vision of ‘I needed to let the community and the parents know what’s going on at the school in a very real way.’ So every first Saturday, every other month, from October, this is a celebration of their whole school year,” said Robinson.

Robinson said today was to celebrate the school, its teachers, and the students.

