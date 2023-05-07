FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily chances for rain still in place heading into the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not many changes to our weather pattern are in store this week. Thanks to numerous disturbances lurking near SW Louisiana, chances for rain will be around each day. This starts on Monday, where showers and storms may develop during the afternoon hours as the first of several disturbances begin to approach. High temperatures should at least reach the low 80′s once again, though just how warm will depend on the extent of cloud cover. More breaks of sun could result in even warmer temperatures with the opposite true as well.

Scattered afternoon showers and downpours may return to SWLA for Monday. (KPLC)

Tuesday through Thursday could feature slightly higher rain chances as an upper-level low may develop just to our west. Though the most consistent activity may remain to the west in Texas, we could see a better coverage of showers or storms during this time. We’re still not expecting a complete washout by any means, though you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky and radar in case you have any outdoor plans scheduled. Temperatures should still stay in the low-to-mid 80′s.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Even closer to next weekend, we still will likely see chances for a few isolated to scattered showers and storms. Of course just how widespread any rain might be will become clearer as we get closer.

- Max Lagano

