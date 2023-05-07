Fire Marshal: Three vacant Oakdale homes intentionally set on fire

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - In a rash of fires in Oakdale, three vacant homes were intentionally set on fire all within roughly a mile of each other.

The calls came into the Louisiana State Fire Marshal in the early morning hours of May 3.

207 W 7th Avenue and 401 W 6th Avenue at 1:33 a.m. and then 751 Matthew Street just a half hour later.

All three structures were reported to be vacant. No suspects have been identified.

The fire marshal believes all three fires were intentionally set.

In addition, on Saturday, May 6, a Kubota Tractor dealer on Highway 165 reported a tractor and lawnmower on fire. No word yet on this being connected to the other incidents.

