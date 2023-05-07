Car flips after crossing railroad tracks on Edgerly Road

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - DeQuincy Police responded to a flipped car involved in a single-vehicle crash on Edgerly Road near Old Town Road.

Ward Six Fire Protection assisted with searching for victims at 8:41 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. Upon arriving at the scene, Ward Six said the car appeared to have flipped after crossing the railroad tracks.

No occupants of the vehicle were located at the scene, Ward Six said. Firefighters searched the surrounding brush and areas to verify that no occupants had been ejected.

DeQuincy Police located the uninjured vehicle occupants at a residence several miles away.

Ward Six reminded motorists to always stay with the vehicle and call for assistance when involved in a crash. They said this helps emergency responders and prevents unnecessary searches to look for victims.

