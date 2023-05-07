All things unique and antique on sale at Treasure Fest

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

It was the Treasure Fest in DeRidder this past weekend, a day when a bunch of garage sales come together all in one location - a place for all things unique, antique and anything else you could imagine for a giant yard sale.

We caught up with one woman who said she’s been coming to Treasure Fest as a seller for 3 years.

“So we can carry all our stuff here and that way people don’t have to come in our house to buy it. And it’s just a one-stop place. I’ve been filling this trailer for probably a month at my house and picking up stuff, just getting ready. So all we do is hook up to it, pull it here, and it took a long time to get everything out of it, but, it’s been worth it,” said Allison Quebedeaux, a local seller.

Treasure Fest was from 7 am to 3 on Saturday.

