Woman rescued after large tree falls on home during storms

Gemini Drive
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A woman was rescued after a large tree fell on a home during storms on the morning of Saturday, May, 6.

According to the Central Fire Department, the home is located on Gemini Drive near Libra Avenue.

The woman was unable to get out of the home after the tree fell, firefighters said. They added that she was rescued and only has minor injuries.

The incident happened as storms move through the Baton Rouge area, causing power outages for thousands of residents.

