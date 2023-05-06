SWLA Arrest Report - May 5, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from May 5, 2023.

Greg Jeffery Deleon, 50, Sulphur: Penalties for violations of stop signs and yield signs; possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Allen Johnston, 42, Lake Charles: Instate Detainer.

Gloria Marie Istre, 55, Sulphur: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; contempt of court.

Coley Blake Deason, 35, Vinton: Aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation; vehicle license required; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Marvin Jay Bartie, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Tebra Nicole Hall, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; disturbing the peace; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Johnathan Lamar King, 31, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Jaderic Shane Johnson, 23, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner - strangulation; criminal conspiracy; theft less than $1,000; identity theft less than $300.

Averell Shamore Stewart, 23, Pineville: Two counts of aggravated battery.