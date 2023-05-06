50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - May 5, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from May 5, 2023.

  • Greg Jeffery Deleon, 50, Sulphur: Penalties for violations of stop signs and yield signs; possession of a Schedule II drug.
  • David Allen Johnston, 42, Lake Charles: Instate Detainer.
  • Gloria Marie Istre, 55, Sulphur: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; contempt of court.
  • Coley Blake Deason, 35, Vinton: Aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation; vehicle license required; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
  • Marvin Jay Bartie, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
  • Tebra Nicole Hall, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; disturbing the peace; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
  • Johnathan Lamar King, 31, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
  • Jaderic Shane Johnson, 23, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner - strangulation; criminal conspiracy; theft less than $1,000; identity theft less than $300.
  • Averell Shamore Stewart, 23, Pineville: Two counts of aggravated battery.
  • Chantz Wade Nix, 28, Sulphur: Parole violation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Testimony continues in the Lori Daybell Vallow murder trial.
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

Olympic swimmers visit SWLA to teach importance of safety in the water
Olympic swimmers visit SWLA to teach importance of safety in the water
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid this weekend, a few showers possible Saturday
Lake Charles man accused of identity theft
Doctors said Tillery wouldn’t make it to see the new year, but November 14, 2009, he was given...
Moss Bluff organ recipient urges others to give the gift of life