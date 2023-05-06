Sports Persons of the Week - Rosepine & Oakdale 4X200 track relay teams

Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Warriors boys 4x200 relay team held one of the best times in the state going into their district meet and were primed to move onto regionals until this moment.

“Our second exchange we drop the baton we do pick it up and finish the race and in order to move on from district you have to be in the top four qualifiers, well with us dropping the baton and all that we ended up in the fifth position, Rosepine which is the host school at the district meet ended up in the fourth position,” Oakdale head coach, Brian Deville said.

The Rosepine Eagles were riding high on their way to regionals while the Warriors had seen their season come to an end but for Rosepine head coach Anthony Cantrell something didn’t sit right.

“The next day I talked with the kids knowing that Oakdale had a better chance of moving on and talked with them about with what they thought if we would drop the 4x2 and give Oakdale the spot to move up them to fourth place and give them an opportunity to run at the regional meet and represent our district,” Rosepine head coach, Anthony Cantrell said.

The Eagles 4x200 team thought long and hard about what decision to make about which team would represent the district. It was an especially tough choice for senior Bryson Meeks, but the team felt like it would be best for Oakdale to take their place in the next meet.

“It kind of stung for a second for a second it did, but I felt that was the best that was the best choice for them to move on and hopefully win state,” Rosepine senior Bryson Meeks said.

It was a class act by the Eagles and the Warriors were forever grateful for their second chance.

“I was very happy I was so thankful, you know not everyday people get that opportunity so it really meant a lot to me,” Oakdale senior Christian Jones said.

The Warriors made the most of their opportunity by winning regionals and placing 5th in the 2A State Championship.

Oakdale 4x200 relay team:

Khamell Jack

Christian Jones

Pierre Wade

Cedrick Allison

Rosepine 4x200 relay team

Bryson Meeks

Bentlyn Meeks

Navalius Hanna

Andrea Shealy

