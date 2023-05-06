50/50 Thursdays
Skenes dominates Auburn in shutout win, sets career-high in strikeouts

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU junior pitcher Paul Skenes was dominant in his 12th start of the year as he set a career-high in strikeouts with 15 in a win against Auburn.

No. 1 LSU (37-8, 16-5 SEC) shutout Auburn (25-18-1, 9-12 SEC) 3-0 in game one of the series.

Skenes (9-1) picked up his ninth win of the season after pitching 7.1 innings, allowing six hits, a walk, and 15 strikeouts.

Tre’ Morgan led the Tigers offensively as he was 3-for-5 at the plate with all three RBI for LSU, including a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give the Purple & Gold a 2-0 lead.

LSU’s offense was held to just five hits in the win, Gavin Dugas and Dylan Crews each picked up hits.

The Bayou Bengals will look to take the series against Auburn with the second game scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

