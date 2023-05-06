50/50 Thursdays
Police responding to reported shooting at Dallas-area mall

Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement responded Saturday to reports of a shooting at an outlet mall in the Dallas area.

The police department for Allen, Texas, said via Twitter about 4 p.m. that it was at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Allen, a suburb roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of downtown Dallas, has roughly 105,000 residents.

