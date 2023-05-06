Over 1,200 BECi customers without power

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Over 1,200 residents in Beauregard Parish are without power after lightning and high winds damaged power lines during an overnight storm on Friday, May 5.

Beauregard Electric Cooperative said they are currently working to restore outages throughout their entire service area.

Service is expected to be restored by late afternoon on May 6.

