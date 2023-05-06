Olympic swimmers visit SWLA to teach importance of safety in the water

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - In honor of National Water Safety Month, USA Swimming has embarked on its Make a Splash Tour. Today they stopped in Lake Charles to teach kids the importance of safety in the water.

“If we can just preach water safety, healthy respect for the water, we’ve done a good job here,” said Nathan Adrian.

Whether you swim in the ocean or in a pool, you must always remember to stay safe. Who better to teach swimming safety than Olympic swimmers?

“You know, water is part of the fabric of who we are, you know, and we all started to learn how to swim at a very early age,” said Rowdy Gaines.

Students at Pearl Watson Elementary School got the chance to meet four Olympic swimmers, who altogether have won 17 gold medals: Cullen Jones, Rowdy Gaines, Nathan Adrian and Chase Kalisz.

“We can all speak for our love for the sport, and if we can also connect with these kids on another level and, you know, hopefully foster an appreciation for the sport itself and we can bring others into the sport that gave so much back to us, then we’re accomplishing two things at once,” Kalisz said.

While swimming is typically seen as fun for all, drowning is a leading cause of death among children. Around 3,500 people die every year due to drowning, and roughly 25 percent of those are children under the age of 14.

“When we started Make a Splash, 70 percent of Black Americans didn’t know how to swim, 60 percent of Latin Americans didn’t know how to swim, and 42 percent of Caucasians didn’t know how to swim. It is a problem across the board for the U.S.,” said Jones.

For these swimming champions, it’s more important than ever to make the water a safe place for everybody. You just need to keep in mind a few rules.

Each swimmer got the chance to teach about a swimming safety tip: Learn to swim, bring an adult or swim near a lifeguard, and reach or throw, don’t go!

“We’ve been really, really blessed to have some great kids listening to us over the years, but one of the number one things we want them to understand is the importance of learning to swim,” Jones said.

The Make a Splash tour is in partnership with Phillips 66.

