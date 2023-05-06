50/50 Thursdays
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Acadia Parish Saturday morning

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Acadia Parish Saturday morning as strong storms rolled through.

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Acadia Parish Saturday morning as strong storms rolled through. The tornado received an EF-1 rating as it touched down around 5:57 a.m. near Lyons Point Highway and Kite Road. Peak winds were estimated to be 90 miles per hour and was on the ground for just over 5 miles, according to the NWS. It had a maximum path width of about 75 yards(KPLC)

The tornado received an EF-1 rating as it touched down in Morse, LA around 5:57 a.m., near Lyons Point Highway and Kite Road. According to the NWS, it continued quickly to the southeast with peak winds around 90 miles per hour. It was on the ground for just over 5 miles and had a maximum width of about 75 yards.

Numerous outbuildings and powerlines were destroyed by the tornado, and the NWS estimates another 7 to 10 homes sustained roof damage. A camper was reportedly flipped into a home as well.

In addition, a boat was flipped over, possibly causing an injury to a male crawfish farmer.

