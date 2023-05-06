Moss Bluff organ recipient urges others to give the gift of life

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Did you know by simply checking a box when renewing your driver’s license, you could potentially save several lives? A Moss Bluff man is sharing his story in hopes of raising awareness about the importance of becoming an organ donor.

Jack Tillery’s journey started in 1997 when he experienced his first heart attack at 40 years old. By 2006, he’d had several heart attacks and surgeries, and by 2009, he was in the process of being listed for an organ transplant.

“They began to realize my kidney was failing, as well, and so they said we need to do a heart and kidney transplant,” Tillery said.

Doctors said Tillery wouldn’t make it to see the new year, but on Nov. 14, 2009, he was given another chance at life because of an organ donor.

“By about Baton Rouge, it dawned on both of us about the same time that someone was getting a very different call,” Tillery said. “That was the most sobering phone call.”

His journey doesn’t stop there. Being an organ recipient means many hours spent at the doctor’s office.

“But it’s worth it because of what he did for me,” Tillery said.

A year after his transplant, Tillery wanted to prove to the doctors he was whole again. The former pastor and a group of friends rode their bikes to New Orleans to show he was healthy enough to return to Nepal for a mission trip.

“One of my challenges every day is persevere, and I do it for two reasons,” Tillery said. “One, to honor God, who is the giver of all good things and the giver of life. That is a passion in my heart, and secondly, I want to honor my donor.”

Fourteen years later, his new heart and kidney are strong. Tillery was able to walk his daughter down the aisle, perform his son’s wedding ceremony and is enjoying life with his wife, grandchildren and cat, Petrie.

“There have been challenges as well, but there has been a lot more good,” Tillery said.

To learn more about becoming an organ donor and the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency, click here.

