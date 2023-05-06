50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man accused of identity theft

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man on parole for previous identity theft and forgery charges is facing several more counts of identity theft.

Blake W. Fontana, 28, opened multiple credit cards, loans and checking accounts under someone else’s name, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. The victim reported the theft to authorities in October 2022.

Detectives identified Fontana as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant in March 2023.

Fontana was arrested by the Westlake Police Department during a traffic stop on May 2, Vincent said. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on four counts of identity theft $1,000 or more, and 11 counts of identity theft less than $300.

He is held on $16,200 bond.

Fontana also had mail belonging to numerous residents of a mobile home park off Tom Hebert Road, Vincent said. Detectives are working to contact those potential victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

