Jean Lafitte makes landfall in Lake Charles; Mayor Hunter walks the plank

By Emma Oertling and Amma Siriboe
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Mayor Nic Hunter found himself walking the plank tonight after being captured at the Louisiana Pirate Festival.

Jean Lafitte and his band of pirates returned to Lake Charles, honoring a decades-old tradition at the lakefront.

Fortunately, the mayor was a good sport.

“It felt good, actually. Better than the past, not as chilly,” Hunter said.

If you missed the fun Friday night, the festival continues at the Lake Charles Civic Center through May 14. We have a full schedule of events HERE.

