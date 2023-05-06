FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few more showers possible Sunday, staying warm.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we wrap up the weekend, we’ll have another warm and muggy day across SW Louisiana, including the chance for more rain. Similar to Saturday morning, a disturbance will be located just to our north during the morning hours on Sunday. This means some more showers or even a few storms may start the day, especially for our northern parishes. But then the rest of the day will look much like our Saturday. That is, sunshine returns to the area by the afternoon with highs into the mid 80′s and breezy conditions likely.

Some showers may be around in the early morning and then again by the evening. Otherwise sun returns in the afternoon. (KPLC)

Yet another disturbance may arrive by the evening hours, which may spark a few additional showers by the late afternoon or early evening. Any outdoor plans still should be ok in the afternoon as long as they do not depend on having no rain around.

Scattered showers or storms will still be near SWLA into our upcoming week. (KPLC)

Then as we head into the upcoming work week, this pattern will not change much. High pressure stays off to our east with multiple disturbances throughout the week set to approach our region. With plenty of moisture hanging around that will provide the chance to see some scattered showers or an isolated storm each day. As has been the case, we’re still not talking about washouts on any particular day, but the repetitiveness of this pattern will ensure at least low rain chances remain in the forecast.

- Max Lagano

