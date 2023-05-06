50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Diocese of Lake Charles buys former Safety Council building for $3.3 million

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Diocese of Lake Charles has purchased the former Safety Council building on Ryan Street to consolidate various offices scattered around the area. Diocesan leaders say the $3.3 million price tag is a bargain.

The diocese is getting a new headquarters, or chancery, as they call it.

Rev. Jeffrey Starkovich said the cost to buy and do minor renovations is less than new construction, estimated at $15 million, or repairing structures, at $6 million.

“Purchase price with renovations that the Diocese expects to need came in at only $3.3 million dollars, a savings of 75 percent versus building something new. So, everyone who the diocese consulted agreed it was the most cost-effective option to continue to be good stewards for ministry in the diocese,” he said.

Rev. Joseph Caraway is the director of consolidation for the diocese. He said there are many benefits to getting everyone in the same building.

“I’m going to be communicating with all the different offices and departments in the diocese and bringing them all together under one roof, which is an exciting task. I’m looking forward to it. As the church, we want to bring people together, build relationships and this is an opportunity where I can bring these offices and people together for the ministry of the church,” he said.

Hurricane repairs are not finished in churches and schools, such as St. Louis High School, where students use temporary buildings. But officials said no storm recovery money is going for the new building.

Church officials told us the building at 1201 Ryan St. will provide 19,000 square feet, which is more than three times the space at existing buildings.

Diocesan officials said the new location for the various offices is effective July 1. The Diocese has set up a “hub” on their website with more details about the building and move.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Testimony continues in the Lori Daybell Vallow murder trial.
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

health headlines music therapy
Health Headlines: Music therapy heals 5-year-old’s soul during hospital stays
Diocese of Lake Charles buys former Safety Council building for $3.3 million
Diocese of Lake Charles buys former safety council building as new headquarters
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid this weekend, a few showers possible Saturday
Teen Report: Is ChatGPT in schools helpful or harmful?
Teen Report: Is ChatGPT in schools helpful or harmful?