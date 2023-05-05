Woman dies two weeks after being struck by vehicle

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Area woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in mid-April.

Kaleigh Katherine Fontenot, 27, was walking on Big Lake Road, near Miller Lane, when she was struck by a vehicle around 11:15 p.m. on April 14, Trooper First Class Derek Senegal said.

Fontenot died in a local hospital on April 29. She leaves behind two sons. A fundraiser has been set up for her family.

Senegal said the driver of the 2022 Cadillac Escalade that struck Fontenot said they did not see her until it was too late. They attempted to avoid the crash but were unable. The vehicle was traveling south at the time of the accident.

Fontenot was wearing dark-colored clothing and there was no roadway lighting in the area, he said.

There were no signs of impairment, although the driver did provide a toxicology sample, Senegal said. There are no pending charges.

