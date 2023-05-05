Washington-Marion High School’s LEAD council donates, volunteers for community service project

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Washington-Marion students volunteered their time and donated $20,000 to Abraham’s Tent in Lake Charles.

Each year, as part of Tellurian’s Youth LEAD Program, the group of students is granted $20,000 and challenged to create a community service project. The group focused on food insecurity this year.

The donation will go towards purchasing new kitchen equipment for the non-profit. The students also volunteered their time by helping with meal preparation and serving, and they also assembled ‘blessing bags’ filled with personal hygiene items.

“They went face-to-face with our people,” executive director of Abraham’s Tent, Pearl Cole said. “They talked with our people, and I think they enjoyed themselves out here. They also saw what I had tried to express to them, that there are a lot of people out here that are in need, that there are lots of people out there who are hurting.”

Sulphur High School and Washington-Marion High School are two of the area schools that are part of the program.

