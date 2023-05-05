Teen Report: Is ChatGPT in schools helpful or harmful?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From Siri and Alexa to self-driving cars and healthcare management, artificial intelligence is changing our lives in big ways.

Even teenagers are turning to AI to make their lives easier – but is the new AI chatbox ChatGPT helping or hurting students?

ChatGPT is easy to use – you type a question or request in the textbox, and the AI analyzes your prompt to produce an answer. ChatGPT will even write an email or an entire essay for you, and some students are starting to rely on this new AI to do schoolwork for them.

Students may think ChatGPT furthers their education, but some teachers don’t think that’s the case.

“I know they think this is the best thing ever, it’s going to do everything for me. So grade-wise in their mind maybe, but it’s horrible. You’re not learning. You’re not using your brain. You’re literally allowing a machine to do the thinking for you,” said Sulphur High School English teacher Andrea McFarlain.

Teachers are also relying on technology to catch students who turn in work created by AI.

“They were told that their papers would be ran through a ChatGPT detector, and yet some of them still did, as you can see on my screen. It shows exactly what is AI-generated,” Sulphur English teacher Wendy Turner said.

There are some students who see the consequences of using ChatGPT.

“I think ChatGPT is a good thing and a bad thing. It’s a good thing for non-school work, but if you’re trying to get something done for school, it kind of gives you a crutch.

English teacher John Magness believes AI is going to change the face of education.

“The best thing we can do is introduce students to the concept, teach them about the pitfalls that are there, try to help them use the technology the best they can,” Magness said.

“I do think there’s a place for AI,” said English teacher April Dodd. “It’s a part of our world, and it’s not going away. That’s where we are technologically. I just don’t think that place is in the classroom as far as turning in essays, because that takes away from students learning and growing academically.”

ChatGPT developers are working on a way to watermark its text generation to combat plagiarism.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.