SWLA Baseball Quarterfinal Round Results and Semifinal Matchups
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 28 Southwest Louisiana teams made the LHSAA State Baseball Playoffs when they began mid-April, and over half of those teams are now out of the playoffs as the Quarterfinals began on Wednesday.
- 2. Barbe vs. 7. Neville at Barbe High School
- Game One: Barbe wins 11-1
- Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM
- Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:00 PM (if necessary)
- 3. Sulphur vs. 11. Central - Baton Rouge at McMurry Park
- Game One: Sulphur wins 3-1
- Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM
- Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 12:00 PM (if necessary)
- 4. Sam Houston vs. 5. Live Oak at Sam Houston High School
- Game One: Sam Houston wins 5-1
- Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM
- Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 12:00 PM (if necessary)
- 7. Iowa @ 2. North Vermilion at North Vermilion High School
- Game One: Iowa wins 14-8
- Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 5:30 PM
- Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:00 PM (if necessary)
- 1. Kinder vs. 9. Westlake at Kinder High School
- Game One: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM
- Game Two: Saturday, May 6th, 11:00 AM
- Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:00 PM (if necessary)
- 2. South Beauregard vs. 7. Loreauville at South Beauregard High School
- Game One: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM
- Game Two: Saturday, May 6th, 12:00 PM
- Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 2:30 PM (if necessary)
- 6. Rosepine @ 3. Doyle (Doyle eliminates Rosepine from the postseason)
- Game One: Doyle wins 9-8
- Game Two: Doyle wins 7-6 in eight innings
- 3. DeQuincy beats 11. Welsh 11-2
- 9. Grand Lake falls to 1. Oak Grove 4-1
- 3. Pitkin beats 11. Fairview 11-1
- 8. Hicks falls to 1. Choudrant 2-1
- 13. Lacassine falls to 5. Anacoco 6-2
- 1. St. Louis Catholic vs. 8. Archbishop Shaw at McMurry Park
Game One: Friday, May 5th, 5:00 PM
Game Two: Saturday, May 6th, 11:00 AM
Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:30 PM (if necessary)
Semifinal matchups:
Non-Select Division IV:
- 3. DeQuincy vs. 2. Logansport
Non-Select Division V:
- 3. Pitkin vs. 7. Weston
