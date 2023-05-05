SWLA Baseball Quarterfinal Round Results and Semifinal Matchups

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 28 Southwest Louisiana teams made the LHSAA State Baseball Playoffs when they began mid-April, and over half of those teams are now out of the playoffs as the Quarterfinals began on Wednesday.

Non-Select Division I:

2. Barbe vs. 7. Neville at Barbe High School

- Game One: Barbe wins 11-1

- Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM

- Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:00 PM (if necessary)



3. Sulphur vs. 11. Central - Baton Rouge at McMurry Park

- Game One: Sulphur wins 3-1

- Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM

- Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 12:00 PM (if necessary)



4. Sam Houston vs. 5. Live Oak at Sam Houston High School

- Game One: Sam Houston wins 5-1

- Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM

- Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 12:00 PM (if necessary)



Non-Select Division II:

7. Iowa @ 2. North Vermilion at North Vermilion High School

- Game One: Iowa wins 14-8

- Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 5:30 PM

- Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:00 PM (if necessary)



Non-Select Division III:

1. Kinder vs. 9. Westlake at Kinder High School

- Game One: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM

- Game Two: Saturday, May 6th, 11:00 AM

- Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:00 PM (if necessary)



2. South Beauregard vs. 7. Loreauville at South Beauregard High School

- Game One: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM

- Game Two: Saturday, May 6th, 12:00 PM

- Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 2:30 PM (if necessary)



6. Rosepine @ 3. Doyle (Doyle eliminates Rosepine from the postseason)

- Game One: Doyle wins 9-8

- Game Two: Doyle wins 7-6 in eight innings



Non-Select Division IV:

3. DeQuincy beats 11. Welsh 11-2



9. Grand Lake falls to 1. Oak Grove 4-1



Non-Select Division V:

3. Pitkin beats 11. Fairview 11-1



8. Hicks falls to 1. Choudrant 2-1



13. Lacassine falls to 5. Anacoco 6-2



Select Division II:

1. St. Louis Catholic vs. 8. Archbishop Shaw at McMurry Park

Game One: Friday, May 5th, 5:00 PM

Game Two: Saturday, May 6th, 11:00 AM

Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:30 PM (if necessary)

Semifinal matchups:

Non-Select Division IV:

3. DeQuincy vs. 2. Logansport

Non-Select Division V:

3. Pitkin vs. 7. Weston

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.