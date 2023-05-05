50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Baseball Quarterfinal Round Results and Semifinal Matchups

By Justin Margolius
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 28 Southwest Louisiana teams made the LHSAA State Baseball Playoffs when they began mid-April, and over half of those teams are now out of the playoffs as the Quarterfinals began on Wednesday.

Non-Select Division I:

  • 2. Barbe vs. 7. Neville at Barbe High School
    - Game One: Barbe wins 11-1
    - Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM
    - Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:00 PM (if necessary)
  • 3. Sulphur vs. 11. Central - Baton Rouge at McMurry Park
    - Game One: Sulphur wins 3-1
    - Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM
    - Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 12:00 PM (if necessary)
  • 4. Sam Houston vs. 5. Live Oak at Sam Houston High School
    - Game One: Sam Houston wins 5-1
    - Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM
    - Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 12:00 PM (if necessary)

Non-Select Division II:

  • 7. Iowa @ 2. North Vermilion at North Vermilion High School
    - Game One: Iowa wins 14-8
    - Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 5:30 PM
    - Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:00 PM (if necessary)

Non-Select Division III:

  • 1. Kinder vs. 9. Westlake at Kinder High School
    - Game One: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM
    - Game Two: Saturday, May 6th, 11:00 AM
    - Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:00 PM (if necessary)
  • 2. South Beauregard vs. 7. Loreauville at South Beauregard High School
    - Game One: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM
    - Game Two: Saturday, May 6th, 12:00 PM
    - Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 2:30 PM (if necessary)
  • 6. Rosepine @ 3. Doyle (Doyle eliminates Rosepine from the postseason)
    - Game One: Doyle wins 9-8
    - Game Two: Doyle wins 7-6 in eight innings

Non-Select Division IV:

  • 3. DeQuincy beats 11. Welsh 11-2
  • 9. Grand Lake falls to 1. Oak Grove 4-1

Non-Select Division V:

  • 3. Pitkin beats 11. Fairview 11-1
  • 8. Hicks falls to 1. Choudrant 2-1
  • 13. Lacassine falls to 5. Anacoco 6-2

Select Division II:

  • 1. St. Louis Catholic vs. 8. Archbishop Shaw at McMurry Park
    Game One: Friday, May 5th, 5:00 PM
    Game Two: Saturday, May 6th, 11:00 AM
    Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:30 PM (if necessary)

Semifinal matchups:

Non-Select Division IV:

  • 3. DeQuincy vs. 2. Logansport

Non-Select Division V:

  • 3. Pitkin vs. 7. Weston

