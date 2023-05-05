SWLA Arrest Report - May 4, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from May 4, 2023.

Judy Ann Jardneaux, 45, Sulphur: Schedule II possession (2 counts).

Robert Anthony Janice, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery by strangulation; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); parole detainer.

Clayton Daniel McClelland, 43, Lake Charles: Schedule possession with intent (5 counts); drug paraphernalia; Schedule I possession with intent.

Terylleisha Olivia Jones, 23, Lake Charles: probation violation.

David Jordan Hoffpauir, 32, Sulphur: Stalking.

Larry Donnell Guiton, 41, Lake Charles: Schedule I with intent; illegal carrying of a weapon during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.

Joseph Marcus Citizen, 46, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Glenn Bellard Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; first-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; wearing a mask or hood in a public place where prohibited.

Wilton Joseph Allen, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of a weapon during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule II possession with intent; drug paraphernalia; monetary instrument abuse.

Gilberto Olivera, 51, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; sexual battery.

Christopher Don Gill, 38, Lake Charles: Schedule IV possession (2 counts); first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia.

Davin Joseph Aaron, 29, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession with intent; illegal carrying of a weapon during commission of a crime or in presence of drugs; drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Denise Celestine, 44, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse battery.