SWLA Arrest Report - May 4, 2023
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from May 4, 2023.
- Judy Ann Jardneaux, 45, Sulphur: Schedule II possession (2 counts).
- Robert Anthony Janice, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery by strangulation; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); parole detainer.
- Clayton Daniel McClelland, 43, Lake Charles: Schedule possession with intent (5 counts); drug paraphernalia; Schedule I possession with intent.
- Terylleisha Olivia Jones, 23, Lake Charles: probation violation.
- David Jordan Hoffpauir, 32, Sulphur: Stalking.
- Larry Donnell Guiton, 41, Lake Charles: Schedule I with intent; illegal carrying of a weapon during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.
- Joseph Marcus Citizen, 46, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.
- Glenn Bellard Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; first-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; wearing a mask or hood in a public place where prohibited.
- Wilton Joseph Allen, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of a weapon during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule II possession with intent; drug paraphernalia; monetary instrument abuse.
- Gilberto Olivera, 51, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; sexual battery.
- Christopher Don Gill, 38, Lake Charles: Schedule IV possession (2 counts); first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia.
- Davin Joseph Aaron, 29, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession with intent; illegal carrying of a weapon during commission of a crime or in presence of drugs; drug paraphernalia.
- Kimberly Denise Celestine, 44, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse battery.
- Ronald Dean Hastings, 56, Sulphur: Schedule II possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).
