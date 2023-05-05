Scheduled power outage for Welsh on Friday, May 12
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - A power outage is scheduled for certain areas of Welsh on Friday, March 12.
The outage will take place in the early morning hours of 12 a.m. until 4 a.m.
All of Palmer, Powers, Hewitt, Goodwin, Lincoln, Frances, and N. Simmons Streets will be without power.
Partial street outages will occur on the following streets:
- On Hwy 90 from Hwy 99 going east to S. Joseph Street but only on the south side.
- Nichols Street from 301 E. Nichols Street going West to Polk Street.
- S. Adams Street from Nichols Street going south to Benoit’s Repair Shop.
- Corner of Bowers & Rhorer going east behind Oaklawn Cemetery.
- E. South Street Hwy 99 to Water Plant.
- Beaufort Street from 580 Beaufort Street going west to Cooper Street.
- Naebors Street from Hwy 99 going east to Bayou Villa.
- Car wash and Acadian Ambulance will be affected on E. Russell Ave.
