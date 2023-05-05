Scheduled power outage for Welsh on Friday, March 12

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - A power outage is scheduled for certain areas of Welsh on Friday, March 12.

The outage will take place in the early morning hours of 12 a.m. until 4 a.m.

All of Palmer, Powers, Hewitt, Goodwin, Lincoln, Frances, and N. Simmons Streets will be without power.

Partial street outages will occur on the following streets:

On Hwy 90 from Hwy 99 going east to S. Joseph Street but only on the south side.

Nichols Street from 301 E. Nichols Street going West to Polk Street.

S. Adams Street from Nichols Street going south to Benoit’s Repair Shop.

Corner of Bowers & Rhorer going east behind Oaklawn Cemetery.

E. South Street Hwy 99 to Water Plant.

Beaufort Street from 580 Beaufort Street going west to Cooper Street.

Naebors Street from Hwy 99 going east to Bayou Villa.

Car wash and Acadian Ambulance will be affected on E. Russell Ave.

