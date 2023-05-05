Pest control specialist gives tips as termite season begins

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warmer weather and more humidity are approaching, and so are termites. Swarming termites can be spotted as the sun sets in Southwest Louisiana.

“On an average rule, Mother’s Day is the peak time,” said McKenzie Pest Control owner Keith Dubrock. ”Generally from May 1 ‘til about the middle, end of June. Sometimes it will go late, but usually the 15th of June it’s just about over.

The right temperature and humidity are what bring the swarms.

“What swarming is is the colonies have grown large enough to where somebody’s got to move out, and these termites start flying out. They’re reproductive termites, 50% male and 50% female. And they try to start new colonies in people’s homes or in the ground or different places,” Dubrock said.

Warmer temperatures and rain at dusk are ideal for termites.

“They fly, they swarm out, they drop their wings, pair off and try to find a suitable area with moisture and cellulose material. So it can be wood, it can be sawdust, it can be mulch, it can be anything that they can start a new colony in,” Dubrock said.

Dubrock said the termites are attracted to lights like magnets.

“We suggest people turn off their lights from dusk ‘til about 10. That way it will force them to go to street lights on the highway or something like that. If you have lights on in the home, it doesn’t matter if you have a brand new home and it is sealed. 99.9% they will find a way in. They are just so much attracted to those lights,” he said.

Being proactive can save you.

“You want to make sure you have a good inspection every year to see if there’s any conducive conditions like water problems, rotten wood, that sort of thing where these swarmers can get into and start new colonies,” Dubrock said.

