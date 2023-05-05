50/50 Thursdays
Parents of 12-year-old who died of malnutrition indicted on murder charges

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Brogan Duhon died October 17, 2022 due to complications from malnutrition.
Brogan Duhon died October 17, 2022 due to complications from malnutrition.(kplc obtained)

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - The parents of a 12-year-old boy who died of malnutrition last year have been indicted for second-degree murder.

Brogan Nash Duhon died in October 2022 at a children’s hospital in Baton Rouge. A coroner’s report indicated the cause of his death as complications from malnutrition and deemed the death a homicide. Brogan was 42 inches tall and weighed 28 pounds when he died.

His parents, Adam Duhon and Jennifer Ann Duhon, were arrested on murder charges in February 2023 and were formally indicted this week.

FULL AUDIO: Day 17 (May 4) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial