Man injured while trying to jump from moving train near Vinton

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries when he attempted to jump off a train near Vinton around midday Friday, officials said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded around noon, spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said. The train was still moving when the man attempted to jump, she said.

Vinton Chief of Police Scott Spell said Vinton police received a 911 call from a man who said he hopped on the train in Sulphur but had fallen off and was injured. Police located the man just west of Vinton. Police, with the help of Ward 7 and the Houston River fire departments, removed him from the tracks and he was airlifted to a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency because the incident happened outside Vinton city limits.

