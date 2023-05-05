Louisiana Pine Snakes released into Kisatchie National Forest

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Friday, May 5, biologists released over 100 captive-bred Louisiana Pine Snakes into their natural habitat in the Kisatchie National Forest.

Since 2010, biologists have partnered with the U.S. Forest Service, four Zoos, the Southern Research Station and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to grow the population of Louisiana Pine Snakes in the state.

“Our goal is to create a new self-sustaining population of Louisiana Pine Snakes, that’s the road to recovery of the species,” said Steve Reichling, Director of Conservation and Research at the Memphis Zoo, where this year’s snakes were born and raised.

The snakes are non-venomous and completely harmless to humans. Rarely seen, the snakes spend most of their lives in the holes made by pocket gophers. Once found in nine parishes in the state, the snake can now only be found in four and is now considered one of the rarest snakes in North America and is protected under the Endangered Species Act.

“There is nothing else living on this planet that is like the Louisiana Pine Snake, looks like it, acts like it, and I mean that is the definition of precious right?” said Reichling.

The species has been threatened due to habitat loss, which is why the U.S. Forest Service is involved in the program, to ensure what is left of the habitat is protected and suitable for the snakes.

“We do that by cutting trees and prescribed burning and creating that habitat that is more of their natural habitat where these animals exist,” said Emlyn Smith, District Biologist with the U.S. Forest in Kisatchie. “Then the zoos breed them and provide them for us to put them back out here. It’s interesting because some people hate snakes, but they are a very important part of the ecosystem.”

Including the snakes released on Friday, over 400 Louisiana Pine Snakes have now been reintroduced to Louisiana in the Kisatchie National Forest. Each snake is given a ‘PIT-tag’, which is similar to a microchip for a dog or cat, so that biologists can track the snakes’ movement and population growth.

“We are now catching snakes in the traps that are not marked, those are not the ones we released and we have confirmed in one case and are certain of it in others that they are the offspring of these zoo releases - so that’s success,” said Reichling.

