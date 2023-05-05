50/50 Thursdays
Jennings man indicted on rape charges, indecent behavior with child

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jeff Davis Parish grand jury has indicted a Jennings man on four first-degree rape charges and a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

William Kershaw Sr., 60, was arrested in January 2023 on multiple counts of raping a child under 13. He is held at the Jeff Davis Parish jail on $10,000 bond, according to jail logs.

William Kershaw Sr., 60, of Jennings
