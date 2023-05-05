50/50 Thursdays
GOTTA EAT: It doesn’t matter how you say macaron as long as you give it a try!

By Angelica Butine
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I traveled around the Lake Area to see if people know how to pronounce the French pastry known as a macaron.

Whether they pronounced it, macaroon, mac-a-rone, or anything in between it doesn’t change the unique flavor it offers with each bite and at Le Macaron, in Lake Charles, there are a large variety to choose from.

“A Macaron, is a French pastry - it is similar to an American Oreo in the way that it has a top, a bottom, and a filling,” said Lebleu.

Lindsey LeBleu and her husband Fred opened the first Le Macaron to be in Louisiana as a way to help rebuild the community after Hurricane Laura and add to the community.

The modern eatery is just as colorful as its pastries and offers the light and airy treat in over 20 different flavors.

The LeBleus decided it was time to add even more culture to the area.

“It’s pretty cool to bring an ode to our ancestors about some of the things they’ve created and teaching people another side of what would be a French culture, not just Cajun French,” Lindsey said.

Whether it’s the vibrant pink walls that catch your attention or the setting of France, everything you try will taste like love!

Even the milkshakes that have “love in a cup” written on the display!

It’s a place where possibilities are endless as I tried five of the tasty flavors!

Like Red velvet, Hazelnut, Peanut butter and Jelly, Madagascar Black vanilla, and even Basil white chocolate.

Although these French pastries are the name of the game they’re not all they offer.

They have an assortment of treats that will cure your sweet tooth and beat the heat.

Like gelato, not to be mistaken for ice cream!

“It’s whipped a lot longer so it’s a lighter texture,” said LeBleu.

If you want to step away from the sweets, you’re in luck because they feature sandwiches on fresh croissants like the turkey Swiss.

If all of that’s not enough, this shop hosts tea parties and provides you a place to hang out!

“We wanted it to be interactive,” said LeBleu.

So grab a seat and enjoy a treat because you Gotta Eat.

