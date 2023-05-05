FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid this weekend, a few showers possible Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into the weekend, our pattern had finally made the transition to a warmer and humid one thanks to persistent southerly winds. This means temperatures each day this weekend will warm into the mid 80′s with plenty of humidity. We also will track another disturbance moving across the area Saturday. While it will slide east of SWLA during the afternoon, it still may be close enough to produce a few showers or a very isolated downpour so slight rain chances remain in the forecast.

Otherwise, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with breezy winds. Gusts could approach 20-30 mph at times. So if you have any outdoor plans for Saturday, they seem to be fine to go though it won’t hurt to check in with the radar occasionally, especially later in the afternoon.

A very warm day is ahead Saturday with a few scattered showers possible in the afternoon. (KPLC)

Sunday will be much of the same with warm and humid weather around. We may see rain chances return by Monday as yet another disturbance move across SW Louisiana, and could bring scattered showers or an isolated storm back to the viewing area.

More disturbances move through next week, bringing a chance to see showers for much of the week. (KPLC)

Even as we head into the rest of next week, this pattern will largely remain the same. Numerous disturbances will progress though the region, and will contribute to at least some rain chances each day. And since the pattern won’t change, this means temperatures remain in the 80′s each day with humid weather likely as well.

- Max Lagano

