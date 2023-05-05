FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms today, hot and unsettled pattern moving into the weekend.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a hot and somewhat damp start across SWLA today with scattered but quickly passing showers and thunderstorms moving across the region. An upper level disturbance moving across our area is sparking these showers and storms, which will continue to pop up through the morning and then into the afternoon as considerably more humid weather sets in place today. Morning storms should settle down after sunrise, but expect the return of scattered showers and storms as we move past midday into the afternoon hours.

We’re not expecting a whole lot in the way of rainfall, just enough to get things wet with short-lived showers. Abundant cloud cover won’t do much to keep our temperatures down however, with highs for the day still expected to climb into the mid 80′s.

Afternoon Conditions (KPLC)

Scattered activity should calm down some later this afternoon into this evening with skies clearing a little, so your evening plans should still be intact, although it will be considerably humid out so I would advise keeping an eye on the radar just in case.

Overnight conditions are expected to stay warm and muggy, with overnight lows barely dropping into the mid to low 70′s. Saturday will have a similar recipe as today, with some early morning scattered showers and possibly some isolated storms in the afternoon. This will be the entrance to an unsettled weather period for the next week, with the Jetstream set up out of the southwest continuing to push small disturbances over our region. Conditions are expected to stay warm and muggy, with the potential for overnight showers, and afternoon storms firing up.

Unsettled weather next week. (KPLC)

No significant cooldown is currently expected in the 10-day forecast as our area is not likely to see any major frontal activity. Daily highs will stay in the mid 80′s with the coldest overnight lows maybe dropping just below 70°, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

