Faithful gather at Lake Charles Civic Center for National Day of Prayer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today is National Day of Prayer, a tradition observed by faithful Americans each May. The theme for the national ceremony this year is “pray fervently in righteousness and avail much.”

This afternoon many gathered at the Lake Charles Civic Center to do just that, and to hear from guest speaker Kirk Cameron, an actor-turned-evangelist known by millions as Mike Seaver from the sitcom “Growing Pains.”

The National Day of Prayer has been celebrated in Lake Charles for more than 30 years, with the help of the Profit and Loss Association of Southwest Louisiana. Organization advisor Daphne Berken explained their vision.

“Our motto is Matthew 16:26, ‘for what should a man profit if he would lose his soul,’ so our organization stands firmly for Jesus and those values,” Berken said.

Kirk Cameron spoke on those values.

“At the end of the day, what we really need is the favor of God, we need the smile of heaven,” he said.

He was not alone in his testimony today.

“For the last 17 years, I’ve been standing out here outside for the National Day of Prayer, greeting everybody and just trying to get people fired up, because we’re fired up for Jesus and that’s what this is all about.”

“I’m looking just for some encouragement, for some motivation, just something to keep me going,” attendee Satrica Williams said.

”This means a lot, this is a special day for our community and for the nation itself to just keep God involved in everything we do,” said attendee Chris Erbelding.

It’s a movement that requires a lot of faith, according to Cameron.

“We’ve got to be people of prayer and faith because if you walk by sight you can get the feeling real quick that there’s no hope for the future, but if we walk by faith we understand that God often does his best work and gives us reasons for hope in the midst of the chaos.”

