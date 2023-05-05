DeQuincy Tigers dominate Welsh Greyhounds to move onto semi-finals

50/50 Thursdays
By Devon Distefano
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Tigers punched their ticket to the LHSAA Division IV Non-Select state semifinals after beating the Welsh Greyhounds on Thursday by a score of 11-2.

Welsh led off the scoring as Caleb Miller popped one out to center field for a sacrifice fly to put the Greyhounds up one to zero in the top of the first.

The Tigers would answer right back in the bottom of the first as their pitcher Reese Ashworth hit a deep home run to knot things up at one apiece.

In the bottom of the second Ashworth would step up to the plate and be intentionally walked which would begin a scoring tear by the Tigers.

A wild pitch by the Greyhounds would allow Quentin Pharris to round third and find his way home to put the Tigers up 2-1.

DeQuincy would tally up three more runs in the second inning to separate themselves from the Greyhounds by a margin of 5-1.

Then in the fifth inning, the Tigers would put this one out of reach by putting up four more runs to make the score 9-1.

As the Hounds went into the top of the sixth, they would show a sense of desperation and managed to put together one more run on the board but the end was in sight for the Tigers.

They would add to their lead by rattling off two more runs in the bottom of the 6th and by the top of the seventh Ashworth would finish off the Greyhound lineup to secure their spot in the state semifinals.

DeQuincy will take on Logansport at McMurry Park in Sulphur on Tuesday, May 9.

