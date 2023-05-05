Community block funding being offered to non-profits

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Human Services Dept. is inviting local non-profit organizations to submit a Request for Qualifications Quote (RFQQ) for Community Services Block Grants (CSBG).

To be eligible, organizations must provide services geared toward education, employment, income management, senior services, mental health, health and fitness, and other services that promote self-sufficiency for low-income families and individuals.

Each grant is $5,000, and Human Services plans to give out ten awards.

Funding can be used for a variety of eligible activities.

For those interested in learning more, an informational session will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Center at 2001 Moeling St. in Lake Charles. Attendance will not be factor in determining grant awards.

“The Human Services Department is excited about the opportunity to provide local community, civic, faith-based, and non-profit organizations a chance to partner with our CSBG funding to enhance their direct service delivery within our community,” said Erika Doshier, Human Services Programs Manager. “As a result of the hurricanes, we recognize the need non-profits may have to restore funding to continue meeting the needs of our residents.”

Applicants should submit questions and requests for clarification no later than noon on Friday, May 12 by emailing the following:

Erika Doshier, Human Services Programs Manager: edoshier@calcasieu.gov

Courtney Jacob, Human Services Grants Coordinator: cjacob@calcasieu.gov

Kristie Cumberland, Purchasing Agent: kcumberland@calcasieu.gov

The deadline to submit an RFQQ is 2 p.m. on Monday, May 22. The awards will be announced on May 31.

